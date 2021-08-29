Core Alternative Capital Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.01. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.