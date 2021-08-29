Core Alternative Capital Purchases 140 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $711.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

