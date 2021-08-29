Core Alternative Capital Purchases 7,032 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $171.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

