Core Alternative Capital Sells 1,088 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.81 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.