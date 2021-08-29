Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $26.99

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $28.13. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 657 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.