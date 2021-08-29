CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

CPLG opened at $14.38 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $840.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.99.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% in the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 192,607 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

