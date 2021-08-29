Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.43.

In related news, insider Sean Hallahan 258,695 shares of Costa Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

