Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $42.01

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $43.74. Couchbase shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 727 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

