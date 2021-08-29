Cowen Initiates Coverage on Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Stryve Foods in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SNAX opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of -0.01. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

