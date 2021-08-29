Craig Hallum Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $101.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

OLLI opened at $72.54 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

