Creative Planning Buys 41,800 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 1,575.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $534,668,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 218.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after buying an additional 3,408,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,773,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,740,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $187.94 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.31.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

