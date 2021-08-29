Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $67,319,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $66,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 905,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

