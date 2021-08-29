Creative Planning Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,276,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

