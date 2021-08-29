Creative Planning Purchases 475,259 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475,259 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sabre were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

