Creative Planning Purchases 66,122 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 98.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,122 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.