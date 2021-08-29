Creative Planning Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $210.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

