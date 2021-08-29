Creative Planning Sells 9,540 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

