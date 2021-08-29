Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BAP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 222,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.87. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

