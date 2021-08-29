Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €33.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.05. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

