Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CREE. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CREE opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cree by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cree by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $72,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,559 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

