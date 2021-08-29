Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRLBF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 359,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,041. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.