Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the July 29th total of 187,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXDO shares. TheStreet lowered Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.54. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

