CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.
CRH opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.