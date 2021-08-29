CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

CRH opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

