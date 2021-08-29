Critical Contrast: Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

50.0% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Full House Resorts and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

Risk and Volatility

Full House Resorts has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $125.59 million 2.35 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.22 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -59.22

Full House Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts 7.80% 17.17% 3.95% Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92%

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Travel + Leisure on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada. The Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel segment includes gaming space, hotel rooms, fine dining restaurant, buffet, quick service restaurant, and casino bars. The Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel segment contains slot and video poker machines, table games, hotel rooms, steakhouse, casual dining outlets, and outdoor amphitheater. The Rising Star Casino Resort segment comprises of casino space, hotels, fine dining restaurant, buffet, sports bar, quick service restaurant, coffee shop, and multi-purpose grand theater. The Northern Nevada segment covers Stockman’s Casino and Grand Lodge Casino. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.