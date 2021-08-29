Critical Review: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 36.81% 5.62% 0.90% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $187.68 million 3.60 $63.59 million N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.74 $6.47 billion $2.68 27.89

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 2 1 0 2.33 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 177.94%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.17%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, which include term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

