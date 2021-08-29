Critical Review: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 BorgWarner 1 5 7 0 2.46

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. BorgWarner has a consensus price target of $49.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and BorgWarner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 685.46 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.29 BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.03 $500.00 million $2.76 15.76

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53% BorgWarner 5.49% 15.95% 6.76%

Summary

BorgWarner beats Canoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.