Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Crocs worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,000,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $146.09 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

