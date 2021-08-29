Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 13,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32. Crossroads Systems has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

