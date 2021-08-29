CRYPTO20 Achieves Market Cap of $177.06 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $177.06 million and approximately $13,230.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00009078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CRYPTO20

C20 is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,979,952 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

