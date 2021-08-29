CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

CSX has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.45 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

