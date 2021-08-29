Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.