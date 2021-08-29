Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 3,161 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $342.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

