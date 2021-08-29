Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

