Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.