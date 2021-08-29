Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

AMAT stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

