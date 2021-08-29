Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 74,559 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 190.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 74,559 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,566,000 after buying an additional 1,517,566 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 204.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,357,000 after acquiring an additional 600,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

SHW opened at $302.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

