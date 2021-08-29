Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

