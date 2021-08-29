Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $39,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 59,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $163.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

