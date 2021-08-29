Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $17.40 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 298,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

