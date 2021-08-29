CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 910,987.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 103.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 144,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

CVAC stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $151.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

