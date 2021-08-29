CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Sells $22,419.00 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $22,419.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. CVD Equipment Co. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

