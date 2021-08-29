CX Institutional Acquires 78 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

