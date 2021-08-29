CX Institutional Has $41,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Incyte were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $75.68 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

