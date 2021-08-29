CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.45.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.65 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

