CX Institutional Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

