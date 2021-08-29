Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.92. 1,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,424,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 9.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 52.1% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 466,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 23.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,173 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

