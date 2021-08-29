Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 292.8% in August

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 292.8% from the July 29th total of 300,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Danaos stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaos has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. Research analysts expect that Danaos will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

