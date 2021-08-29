David Perri Sells 70,000 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Perri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, David Perri sold 75,705 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00.

BFLY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.