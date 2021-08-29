DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 13,013 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $78,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.