DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 84,598 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,598 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $93,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.41. 2,459,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.